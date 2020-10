You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Jersey Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Taxing Millionaires, Businesses



It sends billions of dollars to the state’s school districts and millions to transit, makes a nearly $5 billion public pension payment, and sets aside more than $2 billion in a rainy day fund. Katie.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago New Jersey Secures More Than 2 Million Coronavirus Rapid Tests



Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement during Monday's press conference. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago New Jersey Will No Longer Tax Military Combat Pay As Income



Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law on Monday. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this