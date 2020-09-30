Global  
 

First presidential debate — fact checking Trump and Biden

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The two debated in Cleveland in the first of three debates before the presidential election.
News video: What to know ahead of first presidential debate

What to know ahead of first presidential debate 01:29

 Tuesday marks the first time Joe Biden and Donald Trump will debate each other.

Donald Trump

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

'He's a fool': Biden and Trump criticize one another on mask wearing, political rallies amid COVID-19

 President Donald Trump and Joe Biden debated the use of masks and holding large political rallies amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden

Fact check: Joe Biden called troops 'stupid bastards,' but only 'jokingly'

 Social media posts lack context in noting Joe Biden called U.S. troops "stupid bastards." The remark was a joke and came amid praise for them.
USATODAY.com

Cleveland

Trump, Biden trade attacks on pandemic response

 US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden traded attacks over the U.S. response to the coronavirus during first presidential debate on Tuesday..
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden argue their stances on COVID-19 at the first 2020 presidential debate [Video]

Trump and Biden argue their stances on COVID-19 at the first 2020 presidential debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue what to do about COVID-19 and the pandemic at the first 2020 presidential debate.

WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters [Video]

WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters

WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters hosted by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes.

Preview: First Presidential Debate [Video]

Preview: First Presidential Debate

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down what you should expect from the first presidential debate Tuesday.

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’ Fox News’ Chris Wallace was slammed on social media for his moderating performance at Tuesday’s debate between Biden and Trump. “What is Chris Wallace...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember

Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember 2020 Debates Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember Watching his 2015 and 2016 debate performances is a mind-boggling experience, knowing how it...
WorldNews

Trump Says Biden Had 47 Years To Fix Healthcare And Failed

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred over healthcare during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with Trump claiming Biden...
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaite

