Right-wing sites falsely claim Biden got debate questions in advance.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Fox News, which is providing the moderator for the debate tonight, called the claim “entirely false.”
Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Chris Wallace Tries to Rein In an Unruly Trump at First Debate

 In his second time as moderator of a presidential debate, the Fox News anchor sought to reset the proceedings midway through.
NYTimes.com

Debate Live Rules: What Are They?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com

What Are the Rules for the Debate Between Trump and Biden?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

First presidential debate — fact checking Trump and Biden

 The two debated in Cleveland in the first of three debates before the presidential election.
CBS News
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Fact check: Joe Biden called troops 'stupid bastards,' but only 'jokingly'

 Social media posts lack context in noting Joe Biden called U.S. troops "stupid bastards." The remark was a joke and came amid praise for them.
USATODAY.com

Meet Hunter Biden, the often scandal-plagued middle child of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was a major topic at the first Trump-Biden debate

 Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's middle child, was a major topic during the first Trump-Biden debate.
Business Insider

Trump Says Biden Had 47 Years To Fix Healthcare And Failed

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred over healthcare during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with Trump claiming Biden...
Daily Caller Also reported by •Mediaite

Cleveland Debate: Trump Interrupts Biden, Biden Calls Him a Clown

 The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden gets off to a contentious start
VOA News Also reported by •Mediaite

