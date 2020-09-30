Global  
 

Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debate

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance. Watch her full reaction here.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate

President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate 02:33

 President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates Tuesday, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year is different; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Advisor who prepped Hillary Clinton in 2016 weighs in on first debate

 In 2016, Philippe Reins played President Trump in mock debates when he helped prepare former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The Former Deputy Assistant..
CBS News
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

President Trump and Joe Biden spar in first 2020 debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden sparred in the first presidential debate of the 2020 race in Cleveland on Tuesday. Just hours ahead of the event, Joe Biden..
CBS News

Biden and Harris release tax returns ahead of debate

 Joe Biden and his wife paid nearly $288,000 (£224,000) in income tax last year, the documents say.
BBC News

Biden and Harris release 2019 tax returns ahead of first debate

 The release of the returns comes after a report found that President Trump payed just $750 in federal income tax in 2017.
CBS News

Debate Calendar: Biden vs Trump and Harris vs Pence

 Here’s the who, what, when and where for the three matchups between President Trump and Joe Biden and the single vice-presidential debate.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Campaign Creates Trump Tax Calculator Website

 Joe Biden is jumping all over President Trump's reported triple-digit tax payment ... by doing some quick easy math for American voters and taxpayers. The..
TMZ.com

Trump says "I don't know Beau" Biden while taking aim at Hunter

 Mr. Trump attacked Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in one of the most contentious exchanges of the first presidential debate.
CBS News

Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"

 At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..
CBS News

First Presidential Debate: Who Came Out On Top? [Video]

First Presidential Debate: Who Came Out On Top?

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller said the debate between President Trump and former VP Joe Biden was a debacle.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published
Trump, Biden Discuss Coronavirus Response In First Debate [Video]

Trump, Biden Discuss Coronavirus Response In First Debate

As the discussion about the Supreme Court quickly turned to COVID-19, Trump claimed that 2 million people would have died if Biden were president.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:51Published
Trump and Biden argue their stances on COVID-19 at the first 2020 presidential debate [Video]

Trump and Biden argue their stances on COVID-19 at the first 2020 presidential debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue what to do about COVID-19 and the pandemic at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 04:59Published

Trump Says Biden Had 47 Years To Fix Healthcare And Failed

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred over healthcare during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with Trump claiming Biden...
Daily Caller

Biden calls Trump the 'worst president America has ever had' in Tuesday's chaotic debate

 The debate between Trump and Biden got tense early on as Biden got fed with Trump repeatedly cutting him off.
Business Insider Also reported by •MediaiteVOA NewsIndiaTimesChicago S-T

Meet Hunter Biden, the often scandal-plagued middle child of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was a major topic at the first Trump-Biden debate

 Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's middle child, was a major topic during the first Trump-Biden debate.
Business Insider


