President Trump and Joe Biden spar in first 2020 debate

President Trump and Joe Biden sparred in the first presidential debate of the 2020 race in Cleveland on Tuesday. Just hours ahead of the event, Joe Biden released his 2019 tax returns, drawing a clear contrast with President Trump, who paid hardly any federal taxes in nearly two decades, according to a New York Times report. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the candidates' strategies going into the debate.