Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump and Joe Biden spar in first 2020 debate

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump and Joe Biden sparred in the first presidential debate of the 2020 race in Cleveland on Tuesday. Just hours ahead of the event, Joe Biden released his 2019 tax returns, drawing a clear contrast with President Trump, who paid hardly any federal taxes in nearly two decades, according to a New York Times report. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the candidates' strategies going into the debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump, Joe Biden Square Off In First Presidential Debate Of 2020

President Trump, Joe Biden Square Off In First Presidential Debate Of 2020 04:20

 In the first presidential debate of 2020, a variety of topics and plenty of crosstalk turned chaotic as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off; CBS2's Dick Brennan breaks it all down.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debate

 Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance...
CBS News
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Trump says "I don't know Beau" Biden while taking aim at Hunter

 Mr. Trump attacked Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in one of the most contentious exchanges of the first presidential debate.
CBS News

Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"

 At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Advisor who prepped Hillary Clinton in 2016 weighs in on first debate

 In 2016, Philippe Reins played President Trump in mock debates when he helped prepare former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The Former Deputy Assistant..
CBS News
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

First presidential debate — fact checking Trump and Biden

 The two debated in Cleveland in the first of three debates before the presidential election.
CBS News

Leslie Sanchez Leslie Sanchez American politician

Democratic senator to press Trump's Supreme Court nominee on Obamacare

 On CBS' "Face the Nation," Democratic Senator Chris Coons told moderator Margaret Brennan he will ask Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett about..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Elaine Quijano American journalist

Just 6% say they're watching the debate because they're undecided, but that's larger than it sounds

 Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound..
CBS News

What voters are watching for in tonight's debate?

 The vast majority of 2020 voters already have their mind made up about who they're casting their ballot for, so why are they tuning in to the first debate..
CBS News

Ex-Rubio campaign adviser on candidate strategies for presidential debates

 President Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the first presidential debate. Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford University's..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Undecided voter weighs in of first presidential debate [Video]

Undecided voter weighs in of first presidential debate

A local undecided voter weighs in of the first presidential debate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump Brings Up Shootings In Chicago During First Debate [Video]

President Trump Brings Up Shootings In Chicago During First Debate

President Donald Trump brought up shootings in Chicago as he attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden on the issue of law and order in the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:40Published
First Presidential Debate Quickly Turned Into A Heated Shouting Match [Video]

First Presidential Debate Quickly Turned Into A Heated Shouting Match

CBS4's Skyler Henry highlights the key topics from Tuesday night's debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump and Joe Biden spar in first 2020 debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden sparred in the first presidential debate of the 2020 race in Cleveland on Tuesday. Just hours ahead of the event, Joe Biden...
CBS News

Former campaign managers on best strategies for first presidential debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Biden will face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday night. CBS News political contributors and former campaign...
CBS News


Tweets about this