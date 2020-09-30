Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Am Woman' Singer Helen Reddy Dies at 78

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Helen Reddy, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her rousing feminist anthem "I Am Woman" and recorded a string of other hits, has died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
I Am Woman Film Clip [Video]

I Am Woman Film Clip

I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
'I Am Woman' Trailer [Video]

'I Am Woman' Trailer

I Am Woman Trailer - For the first time on screen, 'I Am Woman' tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of 'I Am Woman', a song which became the anthem for the women's movement in..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78
Telegraph.co.uk

‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78 in Los Angeles
Indian Express

'I Am Woman' Singer and Feminist Icon Helen Reddy Dead at 78

 Helen Reddy, the woman who sang the song that became the anthem of the women's rights movement has died. Reddy's family said the Australian singer died Tuesday,...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this