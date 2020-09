Do presidential debates matter? Polls show most voters say no



As President Trump and Joe Biden try to sway voters, most have already decided who they will support in November Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:59 Published 9 minutes ago

Chicago A Hot Topic On Social Media During Presidential Debate



President Donald Trump brought up gun violence in Chicago during his first 2020 presidential debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday, and the topic took off on social media. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:27 Published 27 minutes ago