Trump tells Proud Boys: 'Stand back and stand by'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence during Tuesday's first presidential debate, at one point telling the neo-fascist group "Proud Boys" to "stand back and stand by." (Sept. 29)
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland

Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland 01:32

 A coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday afternoon, placing Oregon State Police, rather than local police, in charge.The rally...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns' [Video]

Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back on a New York Times report that he paid little or no federal income tax in recent years, saying that he had paid 'millions of dollars. And you'll get to see it.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published
'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade [Video]

'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump sparred over each other's trade records, with Trump throwing another barb at Biden saying, "China ate your lunch."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Donald Trump's camp pushed an 'absurd' Joe Biden earpiece conspiracy in lead-up to debate

 In the hours before the first presidential debate, an unfounded conspiracy theory about US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was fanned by the president..
SBS

How Americans responded to the first presidential debate of 2020

 CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto discusses how Americans responded to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe..
CBS News

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'

 President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the..
TMZ.com

Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon

 The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
CBS News

Portland prepares for large right-wing rally

 A planned rally by the far-right Proud Boys is expected to be met by anti-fascism protesters.
CBS News

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published
Hundreds Protest Rally Planned By Far-Right Neo-Fascist Group Proud Boys In West Philadelphia [Video]

Hundreds Protest Rally Planned By Far-Right Neo-Fascist Group Proud Boys In West Philadelphia

The protest was held in Clark Park in West Philadelphia.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26Published
Looking Further into the Neb. Proud Boys [Video]

Looking Further into the Neb. Proud Boys

Looking Further into the Neb. Proud Boys

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:29Published

