Trump tells Proud Boys: 'Stand back and stand by'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence during Tuesday's first presidential debate, at one point telling the neo-fascist group "Proud Boys" to "stand back and stand by." (Sept. 29)
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:25Published
'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Donald Trump's camp pushed an 'absurd' Joe Biden earpiece conspiracy in lead-up to debate
In the hours before the first presidential debate, an unfounded conspiracy theory about US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was fanned by the president..
SBS
How Americans responded to the first presidential debate of 2020
CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto discusses how Americans responded to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe..
CBS News
Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'
President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the..
TMZ.com
Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon
The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
CBS News
Portland prepares for large right-wing rally
A planned rally by the far-right Proud Boys is expected to be met by anti-fascism protesters.
CBS News
