|
"Stand back and stand by": Trump doesn't condemn white supremacists
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
After the debate, in the Proud Boys' Telegram channel, members boasted of Mr. Trump's reaction to "stand back and stand by."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden to Trump: 'Show us your tax returns'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:25Published
'China ate your lunch': Trump to Biden on trade
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
First Trump-Biden presidential debate: Trump clashes with moderatorPresident Donald Trump clashes with moderator Chris Wallace.
BBC News
Trump tells Proud Boys: 'Stand back and stand by'President Donald Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence during Tuesday's first presidential debate, at one point..
USATODAY.com
Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the..
TMZ.com
Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, OregonThe far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
CBS News
Telegram (software) Free cross-platform messenging service
Maria Kolesnikova charged with causing harm to Belarusian national security
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:49Published
What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 24:13Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this