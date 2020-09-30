Global  
 

Portland sheriff disputes Trump's claim he supports president

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
"In tonight's presidential debate the President said the 'Portland Sheriff' supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him," Sheriff Mike Reese tweeted.
