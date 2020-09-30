Mac Davis, Actor, Country Star and Host of ‘The Mac Davis Show’, Dies at 78 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Mac Davis, a pop and country singer who went on to become an actor and host of his own variety show on NBC has died at age 78. His longtime manager Jim Morey posted the news Tuesday night via Facebook.



“He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend,” Morey wrote. “I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor.” The Country Music Association also confirmed the news via Twitter.







We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nWgkkTLBiQ



— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2020







Davis’ songwriting credits include hits like Elvis Presley’s “In the Ghetto,” A Little Less Conversation” and “Memories.” He later achieved notoriety on the charts with his Billboard Hot 100 hit “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” in 1971. Davis followed that success with a shift from pop to country music that earned him the title of Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1974.



*Also Read:* Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies at 78



The musician parlayed his fame into a TV career, getting an opportunity to host his own NBC variety series “The Mac Davis Show” from 1974-1976 and appeared in many other shows and network specials throughout the ’80s. He also garnered some notable film roles, including a slot as a leading man next to Nick Nolte in 1979 football drama “North Dallas Forty.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Robert Lasky, Hollywood Lawyer and APA Co-Founder, Dies at 91



Michael Chapman, 'The Fugitive' and 'Raging Bull' Cinematographer, Dies at 84



Ron Cobb, 'Back to the Future' DeLorean Designer, Dies at 83 Mac Davis, a pop and country singer who went on to become an actor and host of his own variety show on NBC has died at age 78. His longtime manager Jim Morey posted the news Tuesday night via Facebook.“He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend,” Morey wrote. “I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor.” The Country Music Association also confirmed the news via Twitter.We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nWgkkTLBiQ— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2020Davis’ songwriting credits include hits like Elvis Presley’s “In the Ghetto,” A Little Less Conversation” and “Memories.” He later achieved notoriety on the charts with his Billboard Hot 100 hit “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” in 1971. Davis followed that success with a shift from pop to country music that earned him the title of Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1974.*Also Read:* Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies at 78The musician parlayed his fame into a TV career, getting an opportunity to host his own NBC variety series “The Mac Davis Show” from 1974-1976 and appeared in many other shows and network specials throughout the ’80s. He also garnered some notable film roles, including a slot as a leading man next to Nick Nolte in 1979 football drama “North Dallas Forty.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Robert Lasky, Hollywood Lawyer and APA Co-Founder, Dies at 91Michael Chapman, 'The Fugitive' and 'Raging Bull' Cinematographer, Dies at 84Ron Cobb, 'Back to the Future' DeLorean Designer, Dies at 83 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bernie Mac’s Widow And Daughter Open Up In Tearful REELZ Documentary



Bernie Mac was at the top of his game when the tragedy struck in 2008, leaving friends, fans, and family wanting more. Now, REELZ will take viewers into the life of the funny man (real name.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:14 Published on September 4, 2020 'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star



From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published on September 3, 2020 James McAvoy to narrate reality show for U.K. broadcaster



Actor James McAvoy is set to narrate a new reality competition show for Channel 4. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this

