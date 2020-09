You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump v Biden: the full US election debate



US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go head to head in the first 2020 US election debate. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 35:59 Published 4 minutes ago Local Reaction To First Debate



As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate, several local voters watched and reacted to how both candidates conducted themselves on.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:45 Published 4 minutes ago Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Presidential Debate 'Worst I've Ever Seen'



Jon Keller said this debate was "hands down the worst presidential debate that I’ve ever seen." Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:55 Published 42 minutes ago

Tweets about this