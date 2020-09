Shooting at Amazon warehouse in Florida



One person is dead after a shooting at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville Florida. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:22 Published 2 hours ago

Man And Woman Shot, Woman Dead, Following Natomas Apartment Shooting



A homicide investigation was underway in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive in Sacramento. Man and a woman shot overnight at an apartment complex. Woman died from her injuries. The police have not.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago