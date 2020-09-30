Global  
 

Time-lapse shows spread of Glass Fire in Calistoga, California

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Time-lapse footage captured the spread of the Glass Fire on September 29 in Calistoga, California.
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Timelapse of Lake Fire in California

Timelapse of Lake Fire in California 01:00

 This time-lapse of the Lake Fire in California depicts nature's fury. The hellish scene looked scary as the fire kept spreading further. The increasing flames engulfed whatever came their way and burned down all the resources. *The underlying music rights are not available for license. For use of the...

Calistoga, California Calistoga, California City in California, United States of America


California California State in the western United States

Sonoma volunteer leads horses to safety as ash from wildfire whips by

 The Sonoma Community Animal Response Team came to the aid of a horse on September 28 during the Glass Fire in Santa Rosa, California.
 
USATODAY.com

Crew encounters 'extreme fire behavior' while protecting homes in California's wine country

 Thousands of people in Sonoma and Napa counties have been forced from their homes by the growing Glass Fire.
 
USATODAY.com

Marine jet pilot ejects after mid-air collision with plane in California

 A F-35B jet collided in mid-air with Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker during a refueling operation in Southern California.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 30 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 30th: Trump-Biden debate filled with angry exchanges; Report says coronavirus rates rising among children; Fighter jet..
USATODAY.com

