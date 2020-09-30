|
Time-lapse shows spread of Glass Fire in Calistoga, California
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Time-lapse footage captured the spread of the Glass Fire on September 29 in Calistoga, California.
Calistoga, California City in California, United States of America
California State in the western United States
