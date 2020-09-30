Trump: 'Bad things happening in Philadelphia,' social media responds

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 Bad Things Video Game Heroes Do



Wait, these are supposed to be the good guys? In this video, we’ll be looking at the worst actions that video game protagonists often commit. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:15 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Worst Things Mario Has Done



Nintendo’s mustachioed hero isn’t so noble as they’d like you to think! For this list, we’re looking at some of the most abhorrent and heinous things committed by Mario. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:23 Published on August 8, 2020 Top 10 Worst Things Drake & Josh Have Done



The worst things Drak and Josh have done should've gotten them grounded for life. For this list, we’ll be looking at poor judgement calls by the brothers that got them into crazy, but often very.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:33 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this