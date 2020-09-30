Report: Boeing to move 787 Dreamliner assembly in Everett to South Carolina Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Wall Street Journal reports Boeing is making plans this week to consolidate its 787 Dreamliner assembly in Everett and move it to South Carolina, a decision that would make a lasting impact on the Puget Sound economy. Boeing could announce the plans as soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for Boeing did not confirm the reports Tuesday night. 👓 View full article

