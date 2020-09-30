Report: Boeing to move 787 Dreamliner assembly in Everett to South Carolina

Global  
 

The Wall Street Journal reports Boeing is making plans this week to consolidate its 787 Dreamliner assembly in Everett and move it to South Carolina, a decision that would make a lasting impact on the Puget Sound economy. Boeing could announce the plans as soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for Boeing did not confirm the reports Tuesday night.
