Biden begins train tour after contentious debate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden heads out on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania after a contentious debate with President Donald Trump. (Sept. 30)
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe And Jill Biden To Embark On Train Tour

Joe And Jill Biden To Embark On Train Tour 00:19

 The tour will make stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Expert calls first 2020 presidential debate "the most incoherent" he's ever seen

 Many viewers were turned off by the negative tone of the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Professor Larry..
CBS News

Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists

 Prodded by Biden and Chris Wallace during the debate to condemn white supremacists, Trump responded by telling extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and..
CBS News

Social media amplifies conspiracies ahead of 2020 presidential election

 Social media amplified conspiracy theories and far-right groups during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News

Fact check: No evidence Biden wore wire at Ohio debate

 Claims that Joe Biden wore a wire to the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland, Ohio, are false.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation [Video]

Comey concerned Trump would use Russian disinformation

Asked by Senator Dianne Feinstein whether he is concerned President Donald Trump would use Russian disinformation to his advantage as he seeks re-election, Former FBI Director James Comey answered 'yes.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

'I welled up with tears': Jon Bon Jovi on George Floyd's death, Colin Kaepernick and new album '2020'

 Jon Bon Jovi is more fearless and outspoken than ever on new album "2020" (out Friday), which addresses Trump, gun violence and Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Fact-checking Trump and Biden in the first presidential debate

 In their first debate Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over issues like mail-in voting and how to handle the..
CBS News

The potential impact of the first debate on the presidential race

 CBS News political analyst and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Meteor lights up sky over Pennsylvania, Ohio

 Social media users near Pittsburgh reported seeing a streaking fireball around 4 a.m. Wednesday. An expert says the flash that lit up the skies over parts of..
USATODAY.com
Americans react following first presidential debate [Video]

Americans react following first presidential debate

Reactions from people in Pennsylvania following the US presidential debate inOhio. The presidential debate was the first debate in the 2020 presidentialcampaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

Like Hitler’s Gleiwitz Event To Invade Poland, Was Trump’s Discarded Ballots Staged To Destroy Democracy?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr’s rush to politicize the handful of discarded military ballots in..
WorldNews

Pennsylvania attorney general on election security

 Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in Democrats’ favor on a number of election-related..
CBS News

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

President Trump and Joe Biden clash in first presidential debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in Ohio during their first presidential debate. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News Washington..
CBS News
Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate

Moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, the debate took place in Cleveland, OH, under strict social distancing conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Fact-checking Trump and Biden in the first presidential debate

 In their first debate Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over issues like mail-in voting and how to handle the...
CBS News

Trump’s warning on voting by mail: 'This is not going to end well’

 A combustible debate Tuesday night between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden concluded with a fiery exchange over the integrity of...
FOXNews.com

US presidential debate: Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in Cleveland

 Presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Joe Biden went head-to-head for the first of three debates, with a stark difference in style and substance between the...
Belfast Telegraph

