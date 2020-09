Florida Officials Tout Reopening Efforts As Disney Announces Thousands Of Layoffs Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In another major sign of how COVID-19 has damaged Florida’s tourism industry, about 6,700 layoffs are expected to hit non-union workers at Walt Disney World starting Dec. 4. 👓 View full article

