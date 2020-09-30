|
Lily Collins is an expat in Paris in new Netflix series
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In "Emily in Paris" Collins plays a woman from Chicago who gets sent to Paris for work. The series is created by Darren Star who is also behind such hit shows as 'Sex and the City' and 'Younger.' 'Emily in Paris' launches Oct. 2 on Netflix. (Sept. 30)
