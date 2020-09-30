|
Sen. Scott comments on Trump and white supremacy
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber's only Black Republican, told reporters he thinks President Donald Trump "should correct" his remarks when he refused to condemn white supremacist groups during Tuesday's presidential debate. (Sept. 30)
