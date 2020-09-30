Global  
 

Sen. Scott comments on Trump and white supremacy

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber's only Black Republican, told reporters he thinks President Donald Trump "should correct" his remarks when he refused to condemn white supremacist groups during Tuesday's presidential debate. (Sept. 30)
 
News video: The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment 00:32

 The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand...

Tim Scott Tim Scott United States Senator from South Carolina

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC [Video]

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC

Speaking at the RNC, Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said his family went from "cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Debate fact check: Where Biden, Trump land on COVID-19, campaigning, law and order, more

 A contentious first presidential debate was sprinkled with truth amid misleading statements and outright falsehoods.
Trump-Biden: White supremacy row flares after chaotic debate

 The far-right Proud Boys celebrate as President Trump fails to condemn them in the election debate.
Harris slams Trump after debate: "A dog whistle through a bullhorn"

 "Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is," said vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
Trump "owes America an apology" for remarks on white supremacy, ADL leader says

 In the first presidential debate of 2020, President Trump failed to clearly condemn white supremacists. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation..
