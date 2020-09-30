Global  
 

Colorado’s plan to reduce greenhouse gases calls for more electric cars, cuts to oil and gas emissions

Denver Post Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Gov. Jared Polis’ draft plan to drastically cut greenhouse gas pollution in Colorado calls for an accelerated move to electric vehicles and buses, deep reductions of methane emissions from the oil and gas industry and at least an 80% drop in emissions from electricity generation.
