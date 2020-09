You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn



OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this