You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Kosich's Democracy 2020; October 4, 2020



Days before the start of early voting in Ohio John Kosich looks at the role of the state in this election, he also talks with former Vice President Joe Biden the day after the Cleveland debate. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 04:14 Published 23 hours ago Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate



Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago Fill interview with Joe Biden



7 Action News speaks with former Vice President Joe Biden as he campaigns in Michigan. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:39 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this