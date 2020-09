Chambers: Henrik Lundqvist to the Avalanche? It’s possible, but is he the right fit for Colorado? Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

If the Avalanche wants to upgrade its goaltending, the suddenly available Henrik Lundqvist probably isn't the man for the job. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this