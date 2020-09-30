Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden To Campaign Monday In South Florida
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 (
5 days ago) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will campaign Monday in South Florida, three days after President Donald Trump holds a rally in Sanford.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
6 days ago
[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so 01:27
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
New precautions for vice-presidential debate
And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 56 minutes ago
Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis
The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 1 hour ago
Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19
Former Vice President Joe Biden does not have COVID-19.
The news comes from Biden's campaign from Sunday.
The campaign said Biden "underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 4 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this