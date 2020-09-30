Global  
 

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden To Campaign Monday In South Florida

cbs4.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will campaign Monday in South Florida, three days after President Donald Trump holds a rally in Sanford.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so

Biden releases tax returns, urges Trump to do so 01:27

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his tax returns and pressed the Republican president to do likewise, keeping pressure on Donald Trump in the wake of a New York Times expose on his taxes. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

