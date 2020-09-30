Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden To Campaign Monday In South Florida

New precautions for vice-presidential debate



And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 56 minutes ago

Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis



The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 1 hour ago