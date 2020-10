Dickerson Homers As Marlins Beat Cubs 5-1 In Playoff Opener Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. 👓 View full article

