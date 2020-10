You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources We are not against sanctions on Belarus, insists Cyprus FM Nikos Christodoulides



Cyprus insists it does not oppose sanctions against Belarus but wants similar measures slapped on Turkey.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50 Published 1 week ago No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea



Belarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions



The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this