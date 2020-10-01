California crews work to save homes and vineyards from Glass Fire

Wildfires rampage through California wine country



Eyewitness video shows destroyed homes and burning forests left by wildfires in California's wine country. They have spread across more than 42,000 acres (16,990 hectares) in Napa and Sonoma counties, incinerating at least 80 homes and 32 other structures, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published now