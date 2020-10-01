Global  
 

California crews work to save homes and vineyards from Glass Fire

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Alameda County Fire Department shared footage from the Glass Fire, which has been raging in California's Napa and Sonoma counties.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California

Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California 00:39

 Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the Glass Fire, which has burnt over 2,500 acres in California's Napa County.

California wildfires: Glass Fire as seen by firefighters

 Firefighters film their journey through the Glass Fire, one of many wildfires burning in California.
BBC News
California winery owner loses 'dream castle' to fire [Video]

California winery owner loses 'dream castle' to fire

As the Glass Fire rages across Napa Valley, California's world-renowned wine-producing region, winemakers like Dario Sattui have seen their entire life's work burned into ashes. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Jay-Z & Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Scores Major Victory in California

 REFORM Alliance -- the criminal justice reform org launched by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin and others -- is celebrating its first major victory with CA Gov...
TMZ.com

California bans chokeholds, shortens probation sentences

 "Americans across the country took to the streets this summer rightfully demanding more and better of our criminal justice system – and of ourselves," Newsom..
CBS News

Wildfires rampage through California wine country [Video]

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Eyewitness video shows destroyed homes and burning forests left by wildfires in California's wine country. They have spread across more than 42,000 acres (16,990 hectares) in Napa and Sonoma counties, incinerating at least 80 homes and 32 other structures, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Mass evacuations as wildfire erupts in California wine country

 Tens of thousands of people have been forced out of their homes as a new wildfire burns out of control in Napa and Sonoma counties.
CBS News

Residents In Eastern Edge Of Santa Rosa Describe Extraordinary Effort To Save Homes [Video]

Residents In Eastern Edge Of Santa Rosa Describe Extraordinary Effort To Save Homes

Some Glass Fire evacuees are beginning to return home. Wilson Walker went to a community on the eastern edge of Santa Rosa where residents described how fire crews fought to save their homes.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published
Firefighters Make Little Progress Containing Glass Fire Ahead Of Next Red Flag Warning [Video]

Firefighters Make Little Progress Containing Glass Fire Ahead Of Next Red Flag Warning

Team coverage of continuing battle to protect homes and contain the Glass Fire burning in Sonoma and Napa counties (9-30-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:29Published
Raw Video: Glass Fire Burns Next To Robert Louis Stevenson Park In Napa County [Video]

Raw Video: Glass Fire Burns Next To Robert Louis Stevenson Park In Napa County

Cal Fire LNU video of the Glass Fire in The Palisades (Napa County) adjacent to the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. (9/30/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:02Published

New California fire scorches wine country near San Francisco

 ST. HELENA, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco Monday as strong winds fanned flames...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Washington PostBBC NewsTerra Daily

'Not much of a break': Crews struggle with deadly wildfires racing through Northern California, wine country

 California fire crews battled two ferocious blazes, including one in wine country, that destroyed homes and forced at least 70,000 people to flee  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NaturalNews.com

PG&E to cut power in parts of California in fire prevention effort
SeekingAlpha


