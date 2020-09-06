Global  
 

Trump signs stopgap spending bill to avert government shutdown

CBS News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Mr. Trump signed the measure just after midnight.
Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules [Video]

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate commission wants to avoid a repeat of the chaotic clash on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Trump made 75% of the interruptions, 71 times in 90 minutes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
US supreme court pick: Trump expected to name conservative Barrett [Video]

US supreme court pick: Trump expected to name conservative Barrett

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:30Published

President attempts to clean up "stand by" comment, earlier refusal to denounce white supremacists

 President Trump on Wednesday attempted to clean up controversial comments he made Tuesday night while refusing to denounce white supremacists. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated [Video]

Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:03Published

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown [Video]

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown [Video]

House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap spesnding bill that will keep the government open through Dec. 11, averting the threat of a pre-election shutdown.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published
Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin [Video]

Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin

[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published

