California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law Creating Task Force To Consider How Slavery Reparations Would Be Distributed

Mario Tama/Getty Images California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday creating a task force to study the issue of reparations for Black Americans. "After watching last night's debate, this signing can't come too soon," Newsom, a Democrat, said on a phone call. "California tries to lead...
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that will finally force the Employment Development Department (EDD) to stop putting people at risk of identity theft by mailing full Social Security numbers (SSN).
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:51Published
California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil..
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:17Published