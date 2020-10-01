Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law Creating Task Force To Consider How Slavery Reparations Would Be Distributed

Daily Caller Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The task force would make recommendations about how compensation would be provided
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: California First State To Officially Consider Reparations

California First State To Officially Consider Reparations 00:32

 Mario Tama/Getty Images California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday creating a task force to study the issue of reparations for Black Americans. "After watching last night's debate, this signing can't come too soon," Newsom, a Democrat, said on a phone call. "California tries to lead...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Signs EDD Privacy Bill After 5-Year CBS13 Investigation [Video]

Governor Signs EDD Privacy Bill After 5-Year CBS13 Investigation

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that will finally force the Employment Development Department (EDD) to stop putting people at risk of identity theft by mailing full Social Security numbers (SSN).

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:51Published
New task force to curb violence in the West End to be discussed by city council [Video]

New task force to curb violence in the West End to be discussed by city council

A motion to create a new multi-agency task force focused on curbing violence in the West End will be discussed today at the law and public safety meeting of Cincinnati city council.o

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published
Reparations For Slavery Considered By California Lawmakers [Video]

Reparations For Slavery Considered By California Lawmakers

California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

California task force will consider paying reparations for slavery

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill Wednesday that will establish a task force to study and develop proposals for paying reparations to the...
FOXNews.com

California to study and recommend reparations for Black Americans

 The reparations would not be limited to slavery, but the law requires the task force to give special consideration for Black people who are descendants of...
CBS News

California to Study Reparations for Black Americans

 California will develop a detailed plan for granting reparations to Black Americans under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday. The law creates a...
Newsmax


Tweets about this