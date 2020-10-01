‘Borat’ Sequel Trailer Shows Sacha Baron Cohen Dress Up as Trump at 2020 CPAC Convention (Video) Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has revived his Kazakhstan character Borat for a new film in which he continues to journey America and even fight the



His latest prank involves him dressing up as Trump and interrupting a Mike Pence speech at this year’s 2020 CPAC, dragging a girl over his shoulder as he does.



The first “Borat” film became such a wild success in 2006 that Baron Cohen eventually vowed that he would retire the character. And sure enough as Borat tries to travel America this time and spread the word of his home country, he’s a bit too recognizable. Cohen has to cover his head with a paper bag to try and avoid his now massive fame…which is still “Very nice.”



Amazon acquired the film and will release it on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, making the point that the political satire would be available before the 2020 election.



