Tucker Carlson Complains 'Joe Biden Stole Donald Trump's Lines' During Debate (Video) Thursday, 1 October 2020

Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show Wednesday night by discussing the political topic of the moment: Tuesday’s



Tucker had one big takeaway from the debate: “Tone is everything.”



“Biden all but admitted on stage that he plans to tear down our system, but he did it in a calm, ‘this is your captain speaking’ voice,” Carlson claimed. “Biden seemed almost reassuring even as he hinted at revolution. Donald Trump, by contrast, defended our system, the system that most people in this country support. Nothing Trump said on stage was radical, virtually nothing he ever says is radical, at least if you compare it to public opinion polling on the issues.



“It’s his tone that rattles people. Trump can make a wine list sound menacing. And so in the end, amazingly, tragically, many people watching last night may have concluded that Joe Biden is the stable, steady alternative. They concluded this even as Joe Biden suggested that he plans to change their lives, their country, permanently and forever in ways they won’t like. It’s quite a trick. The illusion of reasonableness. Barack Obama was the master of this. Biden learned well.”



Then “Tucker Carlson Tonight” pulled up a clip from Tuesday’s debate in which, as Carlson described it, Biden explained “that actually he’s the America-first candidate.” In the clip, Biden said that “we’re going to make this federal government spend six hundred billion dollars here on everything from ships to steel to buildings and the like. And under my proposal, we’re going to make sure that every penny of that has to be made by a company in America.”



Tucker found this very upsetting.



“‘We’ve got to buy American! Buy American!’ says the man who welcomed China into the World Trade Organization and has been sucking up assiduously to its leaders ever since. ‘Fight the billionaire!’ says the man whose campaign is funded by oligarchs on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley,” Tucker complained. “Joe Biden stole Donald Trump’s lines. It was remarkable. How was Biden able to do that?”



Carlson put the blame for this particular complaint on Trump’s family.



“The Trump campaign should ruminate on that question. Trump’s advisors slash in-laws are telling him to brag about the number of people he has let out a prison,” Tucker said. That’s likely a reference to Jared Kushner, who is a White House advisor and also married to Ivanka Trump.



“This at a time when our crime rate is exploding and people dying as a result of it. Joe Biden’s advisers plan to let many more people out of prison, but they’re not bragging about it on stage. No, they’re hiding it. Instead, they use the debate to talk up a ‘buy America’ program they will never implement.”



From there, Carlson went on to mock the idea that



You can watch the quoted portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.



