Chrissy Teigen Shares News of Heartbreaking Miscarriage: ‘Everyday Can’t Be Full of Sunshine’

The Wrap Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen revealed Wednesday night that she suffered a miscarriage after she had been rushed to the hospital earlier this week for excessive bleeding.

Teigen said doctors were unable to stop the bleeding “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions.”

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

*Also Read:* Chrissy Teigen Sets Quibi Game Show About Telling 'Edible Creations' Apart From Ordinary Objects

She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you.”

Teigen concluded her post by writing, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”


View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT



Teigen and husband John Legend are parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. The model and entrepreneur has been open about the fact both children were conceived via in vitro fertilization. This pregnancy was a surprise to Teigen and a source told People in August that she “never thought it would be possible” to get pregnant naturally.

