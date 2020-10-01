Global  
 

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels More Cruises From US Ports Except For Miami, Port Canaveral

cbs4.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they have canceled all cruises from U.S. ports, except for Port Miami and Port Canaveral, for November and December.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: All Aboard!: Cruise Line Industry Looks to Set Sail After Months of Shutdowns

All Aboard!: Cruise Line Industry Looks to Set Sail After Months of Shutdowns 07:21

 U.S. cruise lines currently remain anchored, but the restriction is set to expire in just days. However, there are a number of factors being taken into consideration before ships are allowed to sail, like capacity and the number of hospital beds onboard. Cheddar's Brad Smith and Kristen Scholer break...

