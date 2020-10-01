Global  
 

Security Guard Sues Kris Jenner for Sexual Harassment

Newsmax Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Kris Jenner is being sued by her former security guard for sexual harassment. The 64-year-old momager is facing legal action from Marc McWilliams, who has also accused the security company he worked for, as well as Kourtney Kardashian, for fostering a hostile work...
News video: Security guard and raging shopper come to blows outside Selfridge's store (UK)

Security guard and raging shopper come to blows outside Selfridge's store (UK) 00:09

 This is the shocking moment a security guard and a shopper viciously brawled outside a Selfridges following a row about entering the store with rollerblades. The smartly-dressed security worker traded punches with the irate customer after violence erupted at Birmingham's Bull Ring shopping...

Related news from verified sources

Kris Jenner denies ‘ludicrous’ claim she made ‘lewd, homophobic and racist’ comments towards her security guard

 Kris Jenner has refuted claims levelled by a former security guard that she made “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise...
PinkNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian's Former Bodyguard Sues, Citing Sexual Harassment

 Kris Jenner and her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian are being sued for sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. According to documents from US Weekly,...
Just Jared

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Deny Accusations of Sexual Misconduct Following Lawsuit

 Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are denying the "absurd claims" made against them in a lawsuit filed by former security guard Marc McWilliams. According to...
E! Online Also reported by •TMZ.com

