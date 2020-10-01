Security Guard Sues Kris Jenner for Sexual Harassment
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Kris Jenner is being sued by her former security guard for sexual harassment. The 64-year-old momager is facing legal action from Marc McWilliams, who has also accused the security company he worked for, as well as Kourtney Kardashian, for fostering a hostile work...
This is the shocking moment a security guard and a shopper viciously brawled outside a Selfridges following a row about entering the store with rollerblades. The smartly-dressed security worker traded punches with the irate customer after violence erupted at Birmingham's Bull Ring shopping...