CDC extends cruise ban through October, dealing another blow to Seattle's crippled industry Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Eager cruise goers won't be flocking to Smith Cove any time soon: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended their no sail order for cruise ships in U.S. waters through the end of October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department reports that there have been 3,689 COVID-19 cases on cruise ships in U.S. waters, in addition to at least 41 reported deaths since the beginning or March when the outbreak started.


