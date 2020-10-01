‘Billions’ Renewed by Showtime for Season 6 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Showtime has renewed drama “Billions” for a sixth season.



Corey Stoll, who guest-starred as Mike Prince during the fifth season, will join the main cast for Season 6.



The Showtime series is still midway through its fifth season, which was altered due to the production shutdown amid the pandemic. It will return with the back-half of Season 5 in 2021.



*Also Read:* Showtime's 'The Comey Rule' Debuts to Record Ratings for a Limited Drama Series



In season five of “Billions,” Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Season five guest star Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.



“Billions” is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.



