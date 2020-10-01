‘No Time to Die': Billie Eilish Music Video Teases New Footage From James Bond Film (Video) Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Billie Eilish has released a new music video for her single “No Time to Die,” the theme song for the upcoming 25th James Bond film, and the video teases some new footage of Daniel Craig and other stars.



“No Time to Die” the movie is still slated for release on Nov. 20, and though the movie was pushed back from its April release due to the pandemic, interest has been kept high in part because of Eilish’s track, an elegant, ghostly ballad sung in Eilish’s whisper-quiet tone.



The video shows Eilish standing alone at an old fashioned microphone in all black and white, and other silhouettes and sequences from the movie play along with the video (we’ll still be anticipating the official animated title sequence once the actual film comes out), including shots of Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, as well as Ana de Armas and Lea Seydoux kicking some butt.



*Also Read:* Billie Eilish Documentary 'The World's A Little Blurry' Set for February Debut on Apple TV+



Eilish recently announced that she will be the subject of a documentary film called “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” that will premiere on Apple TV+ in February 2021. Earlier this year she won five Grammys including Album of the Year for her debut record, and she also performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the Oscars.



“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007, and the film also stars recently minted Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the film that’s still slated for release in November unless the pandemic continues to have its way.



Watch the video for “No Time to Die” above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Will the New James Bond 'No Time to Die' Still Open in November? Look to the UK



Henry Cavill: I Would 'Absolutely Jump' at Playing James Bond



Michael Lonsdale, Former Bond Villain and 'The Day of the Jackal' Star, Dies at 89 Billie Eilish has released a new music video for her single “No Time to Die,” the theme song for the upcoming 25th James Bond film, and the video teases some new footage of Daniel Craig and other stars.“No Time to Die” the movie is still slated for release on Nov. 20, and though the movie was pushed back from its April release due to the pandemic, interest has been kept high in part because of Eilish’s track, an elegant, ghostly ballad sung in Eilish’s whisper-quiet tone.The video shows Eilish standing alone at an old fashioned microphone in all black and white, and other silhouettes and sequences from the movie play along with the video (we’ll still be anticipating the official animated title sequence once the actual film comes out), including shots of Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, as well as Ana de Armas and Lea Seydoux kicking some butt.*Also Read:* Billie Eilish Documentary 'The World's A Little Blurry' Set for February Debut on Apple TV+Eilish recently announced that she will be the subject of a documentary film called “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” that will premiere on Apple TV+ in February 2021. Earlier this year she won five Grammys including Album of the Year for her debut record, and she also performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the Oscars.“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007, and the film also stars recently minted Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the film that’s still slated for release in November unless the pandemic continues to have its way.Watch the video for “No Time to Die” above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Will the New James Bond 'No Time to Die' Still Open in November? Look to the UKHenry Cavill: I Would 'Absolutely Jump' at Playing James BondMichael Lonsdale, Former Bond Villain and 'The Day of the Jackal' Star, Dies at 89 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fall foliage is beautiful and vibrant around the White Mountain range in New Hampshire



Fall is in full swing with brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves all around the White Mountain range in New Hampshire. Credit: USA Today Travel (International) Duration: 00:52 Published 3 hours ago Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19



Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 3 hours ago "Quarantine baby" announcement music video makes a splash



They did it again: The Alba family announced their fourth baby on the way, the way they know best. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:09 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Billie Eilish unveils music video for Bond theme No Time To Die Billie Eilish delivers a dark and brooding performance in the music video for James Bond title track No Time To Die.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared



Tweets about this

