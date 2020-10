You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maryland Voters Say First Presidential Debate 'Didn't Really Accomplish A Whole Lot'



On the second day voters can drop off ballots, Anne Arundel County's motivated voters streamed through Glen Burnie High School. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:18 Published 1 day ago Changes Expected In Second Presidential Debate



Expect some changes in the next presidential debate after Tuesday night's chaotic face-off. The night was filled with repeated interruptions and insults; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 1 day ago Would a Mom be a Better Fit to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Debates?



Following debate night, Cheddar's Jill Wagner and Megan Pratz discuss the discourse between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to control the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this