Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter.There was no indication that the president has contracted the virus, the people said. Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air...
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by..