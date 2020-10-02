Global  
 

Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection

Newsmax Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter.There was no indication that the president has contracted the virus, the people said. Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air...
Republican Pa. Lawmaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Republican Pa. Lawmaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Republican lawmaker's positive test for COVID-19 has prompted legislative leaders to immediately cancel the Pennsylvania House's voting session.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:50Published
Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate [Video]

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
Hopewell Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Hopewell Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A senior at Hopewell High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

 Some people close to Hicks were told that she is experiencing symptoms of the disease.
The Age

Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

 Hope Hicks, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
CBC.ca


