Second Presidential Debate Has Moderator Who Was Intern for Biden
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The second presidential debate Oct. 15 is being moderated by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully, who once said a college internship with Joe Biden helped shape his career.
