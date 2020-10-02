Global  
 

Second Presidential Debate Has Moderator Who Was Intern for Biden

Newsmax Friday, 2 October 2020
The second presidential debate Oct. 15 is being moderated by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully, who once said a college internship with Joe Biden helped shape his career.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Presidential Debate 'Worst I've Ever Seen'

Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Presidential Debate 'Worst I've Ever Seen' 01:55

 Jon Keller said this debate was "hands down the worst presidential debate that I’ve ever seen."

