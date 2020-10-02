President Trump To Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

President Trump's counselor and confidant Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19, after two days of traveling with him to Ohio and Minnesota, multiple sources confirm to CBS News. President Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and the First Lady would "begin our quarantine process" while awaiting test results.


