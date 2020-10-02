Global  
 

President Trump To Begin 'Quarantine Process' After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID

Friday, 2 October 2020
President Trump's counselor and confidant Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19, after two days of traveling with him to Ohio and Minnesota, multiple sources confirm to CBS News. President Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and the First Lady would "begin our quarantine process" while awaiting test results.
News video: President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 03:06

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

