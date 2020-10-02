President Trump To Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID
Friday, 2 October 2020 () President Trump's counselor and confidant Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19, after two days of traveling with him to Ohio and Minnesota, multiple sources confirm to CBS News. President Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and the First Lady would "begin our quarantine process" while awaiting test results.
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.