Trump says Putin is "probably" involved in assassinations
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
When asked why he rarely has harsh things to say about Vladimir Putin in public, President Trump tells 60 Minutes he has been tough with the Russian president personally. Mr. Trump also says Russia did meddle in the 2016 election, but they weren't alone
