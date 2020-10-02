Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says Putin is "probably" involved in assassinations

CBS News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
When asked why he rarely has harsh things to say about Vladimir Putin in public, President Trump tells 60 Minutes he has been tough with the Russian president personally. Mr. Trump also says Russia did meddle in the 2016 election, but they weren't alone
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump: Federal Reserve thinks "our economy's too good"

 In his interview with "60 Minutes," President Trump expressed frustration with the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, blaming them for the recent..
CBS News

Trump on politics: It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes about what he's learned since he took office
CBS News

Trump denies White House chaos, says, "At some point, everybody leaves ... That's Washington."

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes that reports of chaos within his administration are "fake news," but said more people may be leaving. See the full interview,..
CBS News

Trump vows "severe punishment" if it's confirmed Saudi Arabia behind disappearance of journalist

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes Saudi Arabia has denied playing a part in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, but says the case is being investigated. See the..
CBS News

Trump explains his relationship with Kim Jong Un

 The president says he "gets along" with the North Korean dictator, despite Kim's record of human rights offenses.
CBS News

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Trump on Christine Blasey Ford, his relationships with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and more

 Lesley Stahl speaks with President Trump about a wide range of topics in his first "60 Minutes" interview since taking office.
CBS News

McMaster, Mostly Silent Until Now, Says Trump Is ‘Aiding and Abetting Putin’s Efforts’

 “This sustained campaign of disruption, disinformation, and denial, is aided by any leader who doesn’t acknowledge it,” President Trump’s former national..
NYTimes.com

Russia arrests 2 men for stealing icon Putin donated to island monastery

 Russian authorities said on Thursday they had arrested two men suspected of tunneling their way by night into an island monastery and stealing a Russian Orthodox..
WorldNews
Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

French, Russian and US presidents issue a joint statement urging the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin [Video]

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing. Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend. McMaster's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing' [Video]

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

FinCEN Leak Sheds Light On Hidden Money Flows Of Putin’s Russia – Analysis

FinCEN Leak Sheds Light On Hidden Money Flows Of Putin’s Russia – Analysis By Mark Krutov and Robert Coalson* (RFE/RL) -- In the summer of 2015, the New York branch of British bank Barclays flagged as suspicious a transfer of $1...
Eurasia Review

Putin Offers Russia's Vaccine To United Nations Staffers For Free

Putin Offers Russia's Vaccine To United Nations Staffers For Free Watch VideoRussia's president says he'll give United Nations staffers the country's new coronavirus vaccine free of charge. President Vladimir Putin made the...
Newsy Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBusiness Insider

Putin Says He Will Receive Russia's Sputnik Coronavirus Vaccine

Putin Says He Will Receive Russia's Sputnik Coronavirus Vaccine Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to receive the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, though has not specified when. Russia approved the Sputnik...
WorldNews Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel Russia arrests 2 men for stealing Virgin Mary icon https://t.co/9LskCeSgCi 5 hours ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News Russia arrests 2 men for stealing Virgin Mary icon https://t.co/B9IXjKUW8n 5 hours ago

bettynutely

Bettynutely RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Russian authorities arrested two men suspected of tunneling their way by night into an island monastery and stealing a… 8 hours ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post #Russian authorities arrested two men suspected of tunneling their way by night into an island monastery and steali… https://t.co/GC6capdomM 12 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Russia arrests two men for stealing icon donated by Putin to island monastery https://t.co/xeJ87j0MbO 12 hours ago