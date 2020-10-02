|
Donald Trump's first time on 60 Minutes
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
"Trump's the name and real estate's the game," explained Mike Wallace in this 1985 story about the young tycoon and his critics.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump: Federal Reserve thinks "our economy's too good"In his interview with "60 Minutes," President Trump expressed frustration with the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, blaming them for the recent..
CBS News
Trump on politics: It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deceptionPresident Trump tells 60 Minutes about what he's learned since he took office
CBS News
Trump denies White House chaos, says, "At some point, everybody leaves ... That's Washington."President Trump tells 60 Minutes that reports of chaos within his administration are "fake news," but said more people may be leaving. See the full interview,..
CBS News
Trump vows "severe punishment" if it's confirmed Saudi Arabia behind disappearance of journalistPresident Trump tells 60 Minutes Saudi Arabia has denied playing a part in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, but says the case is being investigated. See the..
CBS News
Trump explains his relationship with Kim Jong UnThe president says he "gets along" with the North Korean dictator, despite Kim's record of human rights offenses.
CBS News
Mike Wallace American journalist, game show host and actor
Why Trump wore a suit to the poolWhy did Trump wear business attire to a poolside interview? He says it's not every day that Mike Wallace pays a visit.
CBS News
A younger Trump: No politics for meIn 1985, Donald Trump told Mike Wallace he had big plans for the future, but "not politics, not politics."
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this