Donald Trump's first time on 60 Minutes

CBS News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
"Trump's the name and real estate's the game," explained Mike Wallace in this 1985 story about the young tycoon and his critics.
Tyler, the Creator is voting for the first time in the upcoming Presidential Election

Tyler, the Creator is voting for the first time in the upcoming Presidential Election 00:53

 The "EARFQUAKE" rapper has urged his fans to "pull up" and have their say on November 3 if they want to take back their "rights".

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump: Federal Reserve thinks "our economy's too good"

 In his interview with "60 Minutes," President Trump expressed frustration with the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, blaming them for the recent..
CBS News

Trump on politics: It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes about what he's learned since he took office
CBS News

Trump denies White House chaos, says, "At some point, everybody leaves ... That's Washington."

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes that reports of chaos within his administration are "fake news," but said more people may be leaving. See the full interview,..
CBS News

Trump vows "severe punishment" if it's confirmed Saudi Arabia behind disappearance of journalist

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes Saudi Arabia has denied playing a part in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, but says the case is being investigated. See the..
CBS News

Trump explains his relationship with Kim Jong Un

 The president says he "gets along" with the North Korean dictator, despite Kim's record of human rights offenses.
CBS News

Mike Wallace Mike Wallace American journalist, game show host and actor

Why Trump wore a suit to the pool

 Why did Trump wear business attire to a poolside interview? He says it's not every day that Mike Wallace pays a visit.
CBS News

A younger Trump: No politics for me

 In 1985, Donald Trump told Mike Wallace he had big plans for the future, but "not politics, not politics."
CBS News

'It's a low bar to be not Donald Trump': Young Democratic activists explain the vision of the future driving first-time voters to the polls

 There has been a surge in youth activism: But will movements like March for Our Lives and the global climate strike translate to the ballot box?
Business Insider

Trump Jr. rallies in Chandler, encourages young voters to be proud of their conservative values

 Young people said they were drawn to the Students for Trump event as a way to freely express themselves and meet other people with similar beliefs.  
azcentral.com


