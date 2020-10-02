Global  
 

Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

CBS News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The president made the announcement on Twitter, saying they will begin the quarantine process immediately. The election is weeks away.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus 01:06

 US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has beenworking so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested...

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

 The president’s result came after he spent months playing down the severity of the outbreak that has killed more than 207,000 in the United States and hours..
Trump, Melania tests positive for coronavirus, president vows to bring quarantine 'immediately'

 The revelation Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus came after a top aide announced she also had a positive test result.
'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy

 Trump expressed dismay that she was being criticized for focusing on decorating the White House for Christmas instead of other issues.
President Trump awaits COVID-19 test result

President Trump awaits COVID-19 test result

President Trump awaits COVID-19 test result

Joe Biden on what it would take for Senate Republicans to remove Trump

 "Eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally change the nature of who we are as a country." Joe Biden makes the case for what's at stake in 2020 and what..
"He's an idiot." Joe Biden on Trump's response to foreign election interference

 Joe Biden says President Trump is perpetuating and encouraging foreign interference in American elections. The former vice president calls President Trump "an..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 tally comes close to 64 lakh-mark; recoveries cross 53 lakh

 India's Covid-19 caseload inched closer to 64 lakh-mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease..
With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069 [Video]

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 on Oct 02 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total COVID cases include 9,42,217 active cases and 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested on Oct 01.

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted Friday night.

President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19,

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political..

