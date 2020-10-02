2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White House

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate. "She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection. "The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected. The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

