President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus



President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted late Thursday night. (10-1-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:29 Published 2 minutes ago

President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus



President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:10 Published 7 minutes ago