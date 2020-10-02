Global  
 

Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

Friday, 2 October 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN Los Angeles to discuss the latest from the White House.
 Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning on twitter he wrote and I quote Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for...

'May God's healing powers touch them': Twitter reacts after President Donald Trump announces he and Melania are positive for COVID-19

 Twitter erupted as soon as the news was announced with many prominent figures wishing their best for a speedy recovery
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had testedpositive. Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive forCOVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. Wewill get through this TOGETHER!”

President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before 1AM ET on Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Code Red - Why Trump's positive test is 'most dangerous moment' for US government

 US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.It's being labelled a "Code Red" for the US government.CNN's national..
President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. What's the typical course of the illness?

 Trump tests positive for COVID-19 and is in two high-risk groups because of his age and weight, making him more likely to be hospitalized or to die.
U.S. stock futures and global shares fall on Trump's COVID news

 Both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials futures lost 1.9% on the news, as oil prices and Asian share prices slipped.
President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump will be announcing his pick for the Supreme Court this weekend and CBS News has learned Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the expected nominee. If..
President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weijia Jiang..
Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump would accept the results of a fair election, but Mr. Trump did not say that, fueling concerns..
2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White House

 Shortly after the 2008 election, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke with 60 Minutes about their plans for the White House--and the impact of the election
WH defends Trump's white supremacy response [Video]

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response

[NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Rare Obama items hit the auction circuit [Video]

Rare Obama items hit the auction circuit

A cocktail dress worn by Michelle Obama during her time at the White House and a basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama at high school are among rare items from the former U.S. president and his wife to join the celebrity auction circuit.

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate. "She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection. "The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected. The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich speaks about the potential impacts this positive test could have on the president's campaign and the election.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted late Thursday night. (10-1-20)

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

 US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after one of his closest White House aide contracted the virus,...
Jason Johnson Calls Out ‘Terrible Day’ For GOP as Covid Reaches Inside White House: ‘Could Be the Death Knell of a Functional Campaign’ by Trump

 Jason Johnson calls out 'terrible day' for Trump as Covid reaches inside the White House: 'Could be the death knell of a functional campaign'
Coronavirus in the White House: President and first lady test positive

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, and are set to quarantine and recover at the White House.
