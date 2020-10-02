|
Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN Los Angeles to discuss the latest from the White House.
