Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Outbreak at Secret Service Training Center Underlines Proximity of Virus to White House

NYTimes.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
At least 11 people tested positive at a Secret Service center that serves as a staffing pipeline to the presidential protective force.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Secret Service United States Secret Service U.S. federal law enforcement agency

Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fuelled his rise

 The bombshell revelation that US President Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars (£578) in federal income tax the year he ran for office threatens to undercut a..
WorldNews

Pence plane hits bird, returns to New Hampshire airport

 He was at start of flight home from campaign event. Plane returned to airport and he flew home on cargo aircraft Secret Service uses.
CBS News
Retired Secret Service agent reflects on Ground Zero [Video]

Retired Secret Service agent reflects on Ground Zero

Retired secret service agent Gregory Mertz spent 12 days recovering the remains of victims in New York following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:21Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia..
CBS News

2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White House

 Shortly after the 2008 election, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke with 60 Minutes about their plans for the White House--and the impact of the election
CBS News
WH defends Trump's white supremacy response [Video]

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response

[NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:46Published
Rare Obama items hit the auction circuit [Video]

Rare Obama items hit the auction circuit

A cocktail dress worn by Michelle Obama during her time at the White House and a basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama at high school are among rare items from the former U.S. president and his wife to join the celebrity auction circuit.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tufts Medical Center introduces its first in-house service dog [Video]

Tufts Medical Center introduces its first in-house service dog

The canine named Bob was brought in to spread cheer to patients and staff, and the hospital says he's already made a big difference.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:57Published
Unseen eyewitness arrest of man shot by Secret Service in DC, causing Trump to leave presser early [Video]

Unseen eyewitness arrest of man shot by Secret Service in DC, causing Trump to leave presser early

This is the eyewitness moment right after a man was who pulled an object was shot by the Secret Service on Monday (August 10). A 51-year-old Maryland man who was shot twice by a Secret Service..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published
Secret Service Member recovering following shooting [Video]

Secret Service Member recovering following shooting

A member of the Secret Service is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in front of the White House.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump, Melania to quarantine as they await COVID-19 test results

 US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after one of his closest White House aide contracted the virus,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Business InsiderCBS News

Jason Johnson Calls Out ‘Terrible Day’ For GOP as Covid Reaches Inside White House: ‘Could Be the Death Knell of a Functional Campaign’ by Trump

 Jason Johnson calls out 'terrible day' for Trump as Covid reaches inside the White House: 'Could be the death knell of a functional campaign'
Mediaite

Coronavirus in the White House: President and first lady test positive

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, and are set to quarantine and recover at the White House.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this