Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News



Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:28 Published 16 hours ago

FIRST LOOK: Borat Subsequent Movie Film



'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' will be released on Amazon Prime on October 23. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago